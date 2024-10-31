LOOK: Rhian Ramos fulfills her Taylor Swift fantasy for Halloween | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

LOOK: Rhian Ramos fulfills her Taylor Swift fantasy for Halloween

LOOK: Rhian Ramos fulfills her Taylor Swift fantasy for Halloween

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Rhian Ramos
|
Taylor Switf
|
Halloween
|
Celebrity News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.