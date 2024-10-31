K-pop superstar G-Dragon returns after 7 years with 'Power' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
K-pop superstar G-Dragon returns after 7 years with 'Power'
K-pop superstar G-Dragon returns after 7 years with 'Power'
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 05:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
BIGBANG
|
G-Dragon
|
GD
|
Power
|
Kwon Ji-yong
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.