Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban, Iza Calzado share Halloween costumes of their kids | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban, Iza Calzado share Halloween costumes of their kids
Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban, Iza Calzado share Halloween costumes of their kids
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 12:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Celebrity Halloween Kids
|
Angelica Panganiban
|
Iza Calzado
|
Amila Sabine
|
Deia Amihan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.