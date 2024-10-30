WATCH: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin as 'contract couple' in 'The Trunk' trailer | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
WATCH: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin as 'contract couple' in 'The Trunk' trailer
WATCH: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin as 'contract couple' in 'The Trunk' trailer
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 30, 2024 02:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-drama
|
Netflix
|
The Trunk
|
Gong Yoo
|
Seo Hyun-jin
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.