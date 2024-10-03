Janine Gutierrez receives hilarious birthday greetings from Melai Cantiveros | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Janine Gutierrez receives hilarious birthday greetings from Melai Cantiveros

Janine Gutierrez receives hilarious birthday greetings from Melai Cantiveros

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Janine Gutierrez
|
Jericho Rosales
|
Melai Cantiveros
|
Celebrity Birthday
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.