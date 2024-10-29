Rosé's 'APT.' gets highest Billboard Hot 100 rank for female K-pop artist | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Rosé's 'APT.' gets highest Billboard Hot 100 rank for female K-pop artist
Rosé's 'APT.' gets highest Billboard Hot 100 rank for female K-pop artist
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 12:38 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 29, 2024 02:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Rosé
|
Blackpink
|
Bruno Mars
|
APT
|
Billboard
|
Billboard Hot 100
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.