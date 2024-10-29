Gary V honored with Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement award at 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Gary V honored with Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement award at 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music

Gary V honored with Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement award at 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Gary Valenciano
|
PMPC
|
Star Awards for Music
|
Paolo Valenciano
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.