2 new characters join 'Batang Quiapo' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

2 new characters join 'Batang Quiapo'

2 new characters join 'Batang Quiapo'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Batang Quiapo
|
series
|
John Medina
|
Rod Navarro Jr.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.