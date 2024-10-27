K-pop, K-drama stars heading to PH in November 2024 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

K-pop, K-drama stars heading to PH in November 2024

K-pop, K-drama stars heading to PH in November 2024

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 27, 2024 02:48 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
concert
|
fan meeting
|
Yugyeom
|
GOT7
|
Choi Jin-hyuk
|
2NE1
|
Sandara Park
|
Stray Kids
|
EXO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.