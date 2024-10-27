Fyang looks back on PBB journey, hopes to star alongside Kyle Echarri | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Fyang looks back on PBB journey, hopes to star alongside Kyle Echarri

Fyang looks back on PBB journey, hopes to star alongside Kyle Echarri

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Pinoy Big Brother
|
PBB
|
PBB Gen 11
|
Fyang Smith
|
Kyle Echarri
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.