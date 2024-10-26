For Team Ogie, Kim Chiu is their lucky charm in 'Magpasikat 2024' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
For Team Ogie, Kim Chiu is their lucky charm in 'Magpasikat 2024'
For Team Ogie, Kim Chiu is their lucky charm in 'Magpasikat 2024'
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 26, 2024 07:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
It's Showtime
|
Magpasikat 2024
|
Kim Chiu
|
Ogie Alcasid
|
Angat Buhay Foundation
|
Fourtastic Combo
|
Lassy
|
MC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.