Rosanna Roces bids farewell to 'Pamilya Sagrado' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Rosanna Roces bids farewell to 'Pamilya Sagrado'
Rosanna Roces bids farewell to 'Pamilya Sagrado'
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 02:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
series
|
teleserye
|
Pamilya Sagrado
|
Rosanna Roces
|
TV
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.