Parokya ni Edgar leaves Sorsogon, lands in Kalibo after flight redirected | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Parokya ni Edgar leaves Sorsogon, lands in Kalibo after flight redirected
Parokya ni Edgar leaves Sorsogon, lands in Kalibo after flight redirected
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 08:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Parokya ni Edgar
|
Chito Miranda
|
Kristine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.