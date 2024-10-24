Babymonster is Spotify's newest Radar artist | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Babymonster is Spotify's newest Radar artist
Babymonster is Spotify's newest Radar artist
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 12:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Babymonster
|
Spotify
|
Spotify Radar
|
YG Entertainment
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.