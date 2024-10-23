Joshua Garcia renews contract with ABS-CBN | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Joshua Garcia renews contract with ABS-CBN
Joshua Garcia renews contract with ABS-CBN
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 08:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Joshua Garcia
|
Forever Kapamilya
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.