Jolina Magdangal on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin: 'Sana ito na!' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Jolina Magdangal on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin: 'Sana ito na!'

Jolina Magdangal on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin: 'Sana ito na!'

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
film
|
movies
|
Marvin Agustin
|
Jolina Magdangal
|
celebrity love teams
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.