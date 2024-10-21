Ji Chang-wook is new endorser of Pinoy wellness brand | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Ji Chang-wook is new endorser of Pinoy wellness brand

Ji Chang-wook is new endorser of Pinoy wellness brand

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
Ji Chang-wook
|
IAM Worldwide
|
Korean celebrities
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.