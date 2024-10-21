Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’ | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’
Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’
ABS-CBN News Intern, Jianzen Deananeas
Published Oct 21, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
movies
|
film
|
Netflix
|
Outside
|
Carlo Ledesma
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.