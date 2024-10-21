Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’

Carlo Ledesma adds family twist to zombie genre in ‘Outside’

ABS-CBN News Intern, Jianzen Deananeas
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
movies
|
film
|
Netflix
|
Outside
|
Carlo Ledesma
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.