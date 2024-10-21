'Smile 2' scares up boffo $23-M opening, 'Joker' drops out of top five | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Smile 2' scares up boffo $23-M opening, 'Joker' drops out of top five
'Smile 2' scares up boffo $23-M opening, 'Joker' drops out of top five
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 21, 2024 09:19 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
smile 2
|
joker
|
joaquin phoenix
|
the wild robot
|
todd philips
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.