Kapamilya stars bring smiles to Kapamilya Karavan in Bacolod City | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Kapamilya stars bring smiles to Kapamilya Karavan in Bacolod City

Kapamilya stars bring smiles to Kapamilya Karavan in Bacolod City

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kapamilya Karavan
|
Kapamilya Stars
|
Coco Martin
|
Jodi Sta.Maria
|
Jericho Rosales
|
Janine Gutierrez
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.