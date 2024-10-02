Jung Hae-in hopes for 'good time' in Manila fan meet | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Jung Hae-in hopes for 'good time' in Manila fan meet

Jung Hae-in hopes for 'good time' in Manila fan meet

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
Korean celebrities
|
Jung Hae-in
|
Jung Hae-in Manila
|
fan meeting
|
Love Next Door
|
CDM Entertainment
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.