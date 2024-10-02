Jolina Magdangal pens sweet birthday message for Janine Gutierrez | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Jolina Magdangal pens sweet birthday message for Janine Gutierrez

Jolina Magdangal pens sweet birthday message for Janine Gutierrez

Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Jolina Magdangal
|
Janine Gutierrez
|
celebrity birthdays
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.