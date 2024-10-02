'It's Showtime' gears up for 15th anniversary with grand preparations for Magpasikat 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'It's Showtime' gears up for 15th anniversary with grand preparations for Magpasikat 2024

'It's Showtime' gears up for 15th anniversary with grand preparations for Magpasikat 2024

Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Its Showtime
|
Magpasikat 2024
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.