Madame Tussauds wax figure ni Lea Salonga, dream come true | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Madame Tussauds wax figure ni Lea Salonga, dream come true

Madame Tussauds wax figure ni Lea Salonga, dream come true

Patrol ng Pilipino
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Patrol ng Pilipino
|
MJ Felipe
|
Lea Salonga
|
Madame Tussauds Singapore
|
wax figure
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.