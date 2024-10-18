Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring

Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Alden Richards
|
Hello Love Again
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.