Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring
Lie detector test: Kathryn on TikTok mystery man, Alden on giving her a ring
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 06:42 PM PHT
Read More:
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Alden Richards
|
Hello Love Again
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.