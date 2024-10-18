Gina Pareño birthday wish na muling makabalik sa pag-arte | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Gina Pareño birthday wish na muling makabalik sa pag-arte
Gina Pareño birthday wish na muling makabalik sa pag-arte
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 08:21 PM PHT
Read More:
Gina Pareno
|
Showbiz News
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.