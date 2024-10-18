EXCLUSIVE: Gina Pareno wants to act again: 'Parang nakalimutan na nila ako' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Gina Pareno wants to act again: 'Parang nakalimutan na nila ako'
EXCLUSIVE: Gina Pareno wants to act again: 'Parang nakalimutan na nila ako'
MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 07:28 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gina Pareno
|
Entertainment
|
Celebrity update
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.