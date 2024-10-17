Pinoy fans, K-pop stores protest member’s exit from RIIZE | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Pinoy fans, K-pop stores protest member’s exit from RIIZE
Pinoy fans, K-pop stores protest member’s exit from RIIZE
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 02:10 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 17, 2024 02:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
RIIZE
|
Seunghan
|
Hong Seunghan
|
RIIZE Pilipinas
|
fandom
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.