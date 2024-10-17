Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma grace special screening of ‘Halfmates’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma grace special screening of ‘Halfmates’

Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma grace special screening of ‘Halfmates’

Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Jeremiah Lisbo
|
Kaori Oinuma
|
Halfmates
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.