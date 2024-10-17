PHOTO: Fans grieve for Liam Payne | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

PHOTO: Fans grieve for Liam Payne

PHOTO: Fans grieve for Liam Payne

AFP, Luis Robayo
Messenger
Clipboard
Forensic workers take the body of British singer Liam Payne on a fire van from the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
Read More:
Liam Payne
|
death
|
Liam Payne death
|
Buenos Aires
|
fans
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.