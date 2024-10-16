Trending: Meet Vice Ganda's 'new best friend' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Trending: Meet Vice Ganda's 'new best friend'

Trending: Meet Vice Ganda's 'new best friend'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Vice Ganda
|
Daniel Maglanque
|
Babalu
|
Tawag ng Tanghalan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.