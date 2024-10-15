K-pop star Hanni of NewJeans to testify before Seoul lawmakers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

K-pop star Hanni of NewJeans to testify before Seoul lawmakers

K-pop star Hanni of NewJeans to testify before Seoul lawmakers

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
Hanni
|
NewJeans
|
HYBE
|
workplace bullying
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.