BTS' Jin to drop solo album 'Happy' on Nov. 15 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
BTS' Jin to drop solo album 'Happy' on Nov. 15
BTS' Jin to drop solo album 'Happy' on Nov. 15
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 12:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
Jin
|
Kim Seokjin
|
BTS
|
Happy
|
BigHit Music
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.