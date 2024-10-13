Quezon City celebrates 85th founding anniversary with free concert | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Quezon City celebrates 85th founding anniversary with free concert

Quezon City celebrates 85th founding anniversary with free concert

Addie Cuadra, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kyusiklaban
|
QCMC
|
KZ Tandingan
|
Bamboo
|
Piolo Pascual
|
Al James
|
Dilaw
|
Silent Sanctuary
|
Carla Cray
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.