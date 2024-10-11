Finalists of first VMX Film Festival to be given P2M grant | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Finalists of first VMX Film Festival to be given P2M grant

Finalists of first VMX Film Festival to be given P2M grant

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
VMX (Vivamax) Film Festival
|
Vivamax
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.