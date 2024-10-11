Director Connie Macatuno combines fashion, passion in ‘Guilty Pleasure’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Director Connie Macatuno combines fashion, passion in ‘Guilty Pleasure’

Director Connie Macatuno combines fashion, passion in ‘Guilty Pleasure’

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Guilty Pleasure
|
movie
|
Lovi Poe
|
Jameson Blake
|
Connie Macatuno
|
JM de Guzman
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.