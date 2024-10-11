CinePanalo 2025 announces 25 student short film finalists | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
CinePanalo 2025 announces 25 student short film finalists
CinePanalo 2025 announces 25 student short film finalists
Josh Mercado
Published Oct 11, 2024 04:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
|
CinePanalo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.