OPM icons Rey Valera, Marco Sison share advice for BINI, young artists | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

OPM icons Rey Valera, Marco Sison share advice for BINI, young artists

OPM icons Rey Valera, Marco Sison share advice for BINI, young artists

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Marco Sison
|
Rey Valera
|
Music Museum
|
concert
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.