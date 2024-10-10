Filipina drag queen Karna Ford joins 'Drag Race Down Under' S4 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Filipina drag queen Karna Ford joins 'Drag Race Down Under' S4

Filipina drag queen Karna Ford joins 'Drag Race Down Under' S4

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
TV
|
television
|
Drag Race Down Under
|
Drag Race Down Under Season 4
|
Karna Ford
|
Drag Race
|
LGBT
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.