ABS-CBN's ELJ building lights up in blue and yellow to honor 'It's Showtime' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
ABS-CBN's ELJ building lights up in blue and yellow to honor 'It's Showtime'
ABS-CBN's ELJ building lights up in blue and yellow to honor 'It's Showtime'
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 12:19 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Its Showtime
|
15 years
|
Magpasikat 2024
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.