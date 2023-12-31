Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Irene and Wendy excited to welcome 2024 in BGC

MANILA — Hours ahead of the most anticipated New Year’s Eve party in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, three of the five members of the Korean girl group Red Velvet graced an intimate media conference answering question from the local press.

LOOK: Ahead of the festivities tonight here at BGC, Red Velvet members Seulgi, Irene and Wendy graced the local press for a quick press conference. #BGCTaguig2024NYE | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/vPgAxNcMhL — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 31, 2023

Seulgi, Irene and Wendy will be performing alongside Filipino acts for the BGC New Year's Eve countdown.

"We’re very, very excited to be back in the Philippines, ‘cause we were here last time for our concert ‘R2V’, but we’re very very happy to see our Reveluvs from the Philippines here, and it’s actually our first time to do the countdown, well for me it is. I don’t know with the other members, and also doing the countdown in a warm country," Wendy said.

The coming year looks very promising for the group as they will celebrate their 10th anniversary since their debut.

"First of all, regarding individual challenges, for example, this year has been the year when all the members have been doing a lot to challenge themselves individually. Like Wendy in 2023, started performing in musical as Wendy. As for other members, they’ve been doing their personal challenges," Seulgi said.

"As a team, we hope to release a new album and meet more fans in the future," she added.

Irene also hinted at an album to commemorate their tenth year in the industry.

"Next year is actually the 10th anniversary of Red Velvet’s group since our debut, so there might be an upcoming album. But there’s nothing firmly on schedule, so we cannot really disclose about it," Irene said.

"All I wanna say about next year or my resolution is just to be healthy and happy. For me and the group and for everyone here," Wendy added.

As for tonight, Reveluvs can expect "Wendy’s solo performance tonight and their first live performance of ‘Monster’," said Irene.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Irene and Wendy will join OPM stars Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan and Adie as they welcome 2024 in BGC.

Show starts at 6 p.m.

The group last visited the Philippines on May 8 for their "R to V" tour, sans Joy who was facing health issues at the time. Yeri and Joy are not included in the BGC countdown lineup.

