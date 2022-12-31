MANILA -- Screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez and celebrity couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño are the producers of "The Ultimate Drag Experience: DIVINE DIVAS" concert.

The concert starring drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, and Viñas Deluxe or "Divine Divas" will happen this coming February 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. at New Frontier Theater, Cubao.

Tickets for Divine Divas's pre-Valentine concert are now available via Ticketnet.

It could be recalled that Sanchez's first production with the celebrity couple was Seguerra's successful 35th anniversary concert "Becoming Ice" which happened last October at The Theatre at Solaire.

Aside from "Divine Divas" concert, Diño, Seguerra and Sanchez are also producing "Becoming Ice" concert in Cebu on February 18, 2023 at The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino .



