MANILA – Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera celebrated their eight wedding anniversary on Friday, December 30.

The two marked the special ocassion as they shared photos of them together via their respective Instagram pages.

"Otso. @marianrivera," Dantes simply captioned his post.



"8th ♥️ #DongYan 🙏🏻," Rivera wrote on her post.

The couple also posted photos of them with their children.

Dantes and Rivera, who met in 2007 when they co-starred in the local adaptation of "MariMar," exchanged wedding vows in 2014, after more than five years of being a couple.

Dantes and Rivera have two children, Zia and Sixto.

