MANILA -- Actress Kristel Fulgar has celebrated her 28th birthday in South Korea.

On Instagram, Fulgar shared snaps and video taken from her birthday celebration. Present were her Korean friends including businessman Yohan Kim.

"Make a wish ✨🎂🎈," Fulgar captioned her birthday post.

Early this December, Fulgar made her first-ever TV appearance in South Korea.

As seen in her previous vlog, Fulgar appeared in an unidentified Korean TV show where she guested along with other Korean influencers.

Last month, Fulgar revealed that she inked a deal with Fivestones Entertainment so she could secure a working visa in South Korea.

The former child star, however, told her subscribers that she is not yet prepared to join showbusiness in Korea.

Related video: