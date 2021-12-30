MANILA — Comedian-actor Dennis Padilla said he and his daughter, actress Julia Barretto, are in the process of rebuilding their relationship.

Padilla was asked about his ties with his children during a recent virtual conference for his movie “Sanggano, Sanggago’t Sanggwapo 2: Aussie! Aussie! O Sige!”.

“Okay naman, although siyempre para kang nagsisimula ulit. Galing kami sa misunderstanding so now nagsisimula pa lang kami. One step at a time, building it up again,” he said.

“Kailangan lang talagang open ‘yung communication para lahat ng nararamdaman mo nasasabi mo na kaagad, hindi mo napupuno. So ganoon din sa side nila, kailangan naka-open ‘yung communication at tuluy-tuloy para meron kayong magandaang napag-uusapan, may magandang napupuntahan ‘yung mga topics ninyo,” he explained.

The father and daughter have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They appeared to reconcile early this year, when Padilla was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Julia is one of Padilla’s three children with his former wife Marjorie Barretto.

In May, Julia shared a vlog where she interviewed her father about past conflicts that caused his rift with his children with Marjorie.

While that conversation ended amicably, Padilla’s subsequent interview with Ogie Diaz in June, where he aired his hurt over his differences with Julia and Marjorie, once again strained their ties.

Padilla, who has a family with his current, non-showbiz partner, shared that he was not able to celebrate the holidays with his Barretto children.

“Tawagan lang, video call. Batian lang. Siguro kami nila ni Julia, after New Year na kami mag-di-dinner kasi they were so busy din and may mga business pa sila on the side. Eh busy din ako. So sabi ko after the Christmas season,” he said.