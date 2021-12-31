Aegis, The Dawn all set for New Year countdown

MANILA -- Aegis and The Dawn are holding a back-to-back concert to welcome the New Year.

The two bands are part of "The Grand Countdown to 2022: A New Age is Dawning," which will be held at 8 p.m. on December 31, at Resorts World Manila's (RWM) Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The event, hosted by Nicole Laurel Asensio, only allows fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 years and above.

Prices range from P2,659 for a bronze ticket to P13,615 for an SSVIP pass.

Handout

Capacity at the Newport Performing Arts Theater has been capped at 50%, with socially distant seating for audiences, to comply with health and safety protocols.

RWM has also upgraded its facilities, with new seats and an enhanced air filtration system to adapt to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the lockdowns started, one of the sectors that have been severely affected is live entertainment. No live shows meant no livelihood for them. So, when restrictions were finally eased enough to allow shows with live audiences, we grabbed the opportunity to stage our first concert," said RWM president and CEO Kingson Sian.

"It may not make financial sense right now, given the 50% capacity limit, but we went ahead anyway. Because it’s not about business. We want to bring back live entertainment in a big way and make a strong statement in support of Filipino performing artists, and the people who make live entertainment possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to go to the theater may watch the concert from their homes through KTX, with the pay-per-view rate at P888.