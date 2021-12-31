5 songs that give a glimpse of BTS V's music style

In the tenor-saturated world of K-pop, a baritone reigns supreme.

Aside from being a member of BTS, Kim Taehyung, also known as V, will be remembered as one of the artists that helped redefine South Korea’s competitive music industry.

Over the years, as Taehyung grew as a singer, he developed a brand and image that is distinctly his.

Here is a look at some of the songs that helped propel him to the top:

STIGMA

The first official solo song V released for BTS marked the birth of his own musical stylings.

Although described by the idol as a neo-soul track, the self-penned song from the Bangtan boys’ 2016 album “Wings” features nuances that cannot be categorized to any existing genre.

"Stigma" sees the highest and lowest depths of the baritone’s vocal range as well as his almost sultry husk.

SCENERY

“Scenery,” released in 2019, is first solo track of V outside of BTS’s official discography.

Released in 2019, the SoundCloud chartbuster sees an improvement in V’s craft at storytelling, not just vocally but musically as well.

The almost five-minute self-produced ballad has two highlights: the idol’s heartwarming vocals and the trance-inducing soft piano melody.

WINTER BEAR

In August 2019, Taehyung surprised with a self-written soulful pop rock ballad that was accompanied by a music video the idol directed himself.

Since the track is sung in English, V is also able to communicate with more international fans.

It also gives a glimpse of his creative direction and capabilities beyond music.

SWEET NIGHT

“Sweet Night” is V’s first solo OST, and second overall. He first his lent his voice in “It’s Definitely You” with fellow BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin for the series “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior,” which the idol also starred in.

The English chartbuster is released as part of the soundtrack of the massively popular K-drama “Itaewon Class.”

Like in most of his previous songs, V makes use of his husky lower range for a breathy track that evokes an intimate and fragile tone.

BLUE & GREY

Initially composed and written (in English) by V for his mixtape, the pensive piece is among the most notable tracks that have come out of BTS’ 8-year-old repertoire.

The song is drawn from the negative emotions Taehyung felt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and soothingly expresses the chaotic thoughts on most people's minds due to the health crisis.