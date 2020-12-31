WATCH: Morissette shows dream house for her family in new music video

MANILA — It’s the house she dreamt of building for her family — a result, she said, of all the hard work she poured into her decade-long career in showbiz.

So it’s no surprise that Morissette wanted to show it off, as part of the music video she uploaded this Wednesday for her cover of Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me.”

“Despite everything that's going on, I decided to finish our dream house in honor of my family and how they've supported me in my career for about a decade,” the singer wrote.

In her Instagram post about the house, Morissette admitted that she hesitated to share the project with her fans, but ultimately decided to do so as she wanted it to serve as a “reminder” that “if we want something to happen, we really gotta work hard for it.”

She said that her 10 years in the industry “wasn’t an easy ride,” and all that she has right now “definitely didn’t happen overnight.”

The music video saw Morissette singing around her dream house with cuts to clips of her collaboration partner, Xergio Ramos.

Noting how there doesn’t seem to be any furnishing yet, she said: “We just made use of the empty space for now.”

It remains unclear when Morissette’s family plans to move into their new home.

The news of her dream house caps off a memorable year for Morissette, which saw her get engaged to her boyfriend, fellow singer Dave Lamar.

Of Lamar, Morissette wrote: “You didn’t just fight for me, but also believed in all that I can do, even when I didn’t. I am looking forward to everything we will learn and accomplish together, I mean we've already been at it and this is only the beginning.”

