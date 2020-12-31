Sharon Cuneta, Gary V, Regine Velasquez to headline New Year's Eve virtual benefit concert

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez will headline a virtual benefit concert titled “Himig ng Pasko at Pag-asa.”

It will take place tonight, December 31, starting at 8 p.m. and will also feature performances from National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, Martin Nievera, Basil Valdez, Randy Santiago, and Vina Morales.

Sam Concepcion, Christian Bautista, Erik Santos, Mark Bautista, Joey Albert, Morisette, and Jona are also included the lineup.

The full list of artists can be seen in the image below:

There's a star-studded virtual benefit concert happening tonight to ring in the New Year. Gabay Guro

“Himig ng Pasko at Pag-asa,” organized by PLDT-Smart’s Gabay Guro, is a free event that aims to raise funds for teachers, students, and schools affected by the recent typhoons that hit the country.

It is in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and will be hosted by Pops Fernandez.

It will be available on YouTube and in the Facebook pages of Gabay Guro and DepEd.

For those interested in extending help, donations can be coursed through the following bank accounts:

For Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc.:

BDO (001688020944)

BPI (003561030153)

Unionbank (000320022766)

For PLDT-Smart Foundation Inc.

BDO Peso Account (005310151681)

BDO Unibank Dollar Account (105310164708) with address at GV Locsin Bldg., Makati Ave., Makati City with Swift Code BNORPHMM.

