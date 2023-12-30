Tippy Dos Santos’ mom dies after car accident in South Korea

MANILA -- Happy Dos Santos, the mother of singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos, passed away after figuring in a vehicular accident with her husband John during a holiday vacation in Seoul, South Korea.

She was 58.

The sad development was announced by her family through Happy Dos Santos' Facebook account on Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to the post, Happy "fought for her life," but that the Lord "decided to bring [their] beloved Happy home."

“The hurt of this loss to our family is indescribable and we will miss her every single day. As her husband, the light of my life and the light of my world was extinguished. As for my daughters, they have lost the most caring and loving mother any child could ask for,” the post said.

The family remembered Happy as a woman who was “bright and full of energy” and “knew how to light up every room she was in.”

She was also described as a caring and generous person.

“She would provide you with any assistance you needed from her - - no questions asked. Happy was so loving and she devoted much of her energy to making sure people she loved knew and felt her love,” the Facebook post said.

“We will never forget the love and happiness that she brought into our lives, and we know that she has touched many others the same way. Please continue to keep all the wonderful memories she shared with each one of you in your hearts. We love you forever dearest bride, mama, and Loli Haps. May the Lord take your hand and lead you into eternity. Until we see you again.”

Tippy has yet to speak about her mother’s passing on social media as of this writing.